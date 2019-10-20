71-year-old man hit, killed by SUV in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 71-year-old man died Saturday night after he was struck by a sport-utility vehicle in Marion.

Officers with the Marion Police Department responded around 10:53 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of 38th Street and Western Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck and found Arthur L. Greer unresponsive. Officers and emergency medical professionals administered CPR, and Greer was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

A 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 36-year-old Mannette L. Williams, of Indianapolis, was traveling south on Western when she hit Greer, who was standing in the roadway. Williams told police she had not seen him in the road.

Witnesses told police the traffic light for southbound traffic on Western was green when the accident happened, and Greer was not crossing at a crosswalk.