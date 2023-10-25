8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Oct. 27-29

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From Halloween happenings to theatrical shows, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to put you in good spirits. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

The Headless Horseman Festival, an Indiana fall tradition cherished for 40 years, is back at Conner Prairie. The event is scheduled for October 26-29, from 6-10 p.m. Guests can enjoy the Trail of Terror, delectable treats from the Apple Store, and a spine-tingling haunted hayride featuring an encounter with the legendary Headless Horseman. Tickets are priced at $31, with children under the age of 2 not requiring a ticket for admission.

Indiana is gearing up for the transformative Creative Crossroads: Indiana’s Creative Economy Summit, in collaboration with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. This one-day event, scheduled for Friday, October 27 at The Stutz Building, seeks to stimulate the growth and advancement of Indiana’s creative industries, positioning the state as a center of innovation and cultural vitality. The inaugural summit will bring together policymakers, civic leaders, and industry visionaries to explore the untapped potential of Indiana’s creative sectors. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experts and panelists who will not only spotlight statewide initiatives but also share proven strategies from thriving creative hubs across the nation. Furthermore, attendees can join the launch celebration of PATTERN Magazine’s 24th edition, featuring an exclusive gathering of contributors, influential creators, and trendsetters, all within the vibrant creative atmosphere of the Stutz Building. A cash bar, complimentary appetizers, and freshly printed copies of PATTERN Magazine will be available, making it an event not to be missed. Tickets range from $25 to $395 and are available for purchase.

The Historic Irvington Halloween Festival Street Fair and Festival After Party will take place on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Indy’s historic east side neighborhood. This free event has been a beloved tradition for 76 years, uniting residents, neighborhood organizations, and local businesses in a celebration of heritage and community. Organized by the Irvington Community Council, the festival aims to raise awareness, support local commerce, and provide entertainment for children. The Street Fair, featuring a Battle of the Bands, costume contests, Vampire Run, and parade, will be held in Historic Irvington, followed by the Festival After Party at the Irvington Event Center. This year’s theme, “Alien Circus Encounter,” encourages attendees to wear their most creative costumes.

On Saturday from 7:30-9:30 pm, the season opens with ATI’s “Greatest Hits Vol. 2” at The Studio Theater, located at 4 Carter Green, Carmel, IN. Following the resounding success of its predecessor, Volume 2 brings a fresh array of beloved musical hits. This engaging evening of Musical Theatre features outstanding performers from ATI’s history, reinterpreting songs from past hit shows like “Nunsense,” “Working,” “Cabaret,” “Sweeney Todd,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Forever Plaid,” “My Fair Lady,” and more. It promises to be a night of entertainment that you won’t want to miss. Tickets are available for purchase at two different sites.

On Saturday at 5 p.m., an exciting Halloween Parade is set to take place in downtown Greenwood. This event, which promises fun for all ages, will feature a vibrant display of costumes as participants line the streets along the designated route to enjoy a festive parade and engage in some trick-or-treating activities. The parade route will lead through Old City Park, which is receiving a fresh update, adding to the allure of one of Greenwood’s oldest parks. Join in the Halloween spirit and be part of this lively celebration.

Arts With A Purpose presents its Halloween Party and Open House, inviting the community to join in the festivities on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church, located at 609 E 29th St in Indianapolis. The event encourages costumes and masks and offers a range of family-friendly activities, including table art activities, a costume photo booth, hand-made costume exhibits, a Cyr Wheel demonstration, a drum circle, belly dancing, and spooky organ music complemented by an original Phantom movie screening. Attendees can also enjoy Bell Tower tours and take home treats. The event is free, and donations are accepted. Arts With A Purpose is a collaborative consortium of artists focused on promoting individual wellness, social awareness, equality, and compassion through creative expression and community engagement, particularly in challenged environments, emotional recovery, and social activism. Broadway United Methodist Church hosts the event, featuring its Arts Corridor on the third floor, which houses various artistic organizations, including IIbada Dance, The Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, and Arts With A Purpose.

On Sunday, October 29, from 12-5 p.m., visitors can explore a unique opportunity at 4521 Sylvan Road, Indianapolis, in the Northern Estates on the west side of Indianapolis. Interior Designers and Landscape Architects have come together to revitalize this elegant 1927 residence, and this event offers a chance to experience its current state before the transformation slated for the upcoming winter. The Before Tour is available during the weekend of October 28-29, while the main show house is scheduled from April 27 to May 12, 2024. Tickets for the Before Tour can be purchased for $15 for adults, $5 for children, and $20 at the door. The event contributes to the noble cause of raising $1 million for the John & Kathy Ackerman Mental Health Professional Development Center at the Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center, undertaken by the St. Margaret’s Hospital Guild. Ticket options are available at two different sites for convenient purchase.

“Spine-Tingling Tales & Tunes” is an intriguing event taking place at Phoenix Theatre, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, October 30, both from 7-9 p.m. The event presents eight storytellers who will captivate the audience with eerie ghost stories. Adding to the ambiance, Indianapolis artist Ben Asaykwee will perform songs from his Halloween show at the Athenaeum. To offer variety, each night features four different storytellers, making it possible for attendees to enjoy the show on multiple occasions. Be sure to explore the concessions for snacks and specialty drinks designed to complement the eerie and spooky atmosphere. Tickets for this enthralling experience are priced at $20, offering an opportunity to delve into a world of chilling tales and mesmerizing tunes.

