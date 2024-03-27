A guide to 22 bookstores in central Indiana

(MIRROR INDY) — Indianapolis’ independent bookstore scene is growing. At least five bookstores have opened in Indy in the past two years.

“Indianapolis, for a long time, for a city of its size, did not have an independent bookstore community that was reflective of the community of readers in the city,” Leah Johnson, owner of Loudmouth Books, said. “One of the great gifts of the past year is that we’ve seen bookstores in the city grow at an exponential rate.”

Mirror Indy got a read on 22 bookstores in central Indiana and found out about an in-store kitchen with cookbooks, a wall of banned books and a shop with vintage handmade notebooks.

Indianapolis bookstores

Tomorrow Bookstore, 882 Massachusetts Ave.

Julia Breakey, who co-owns Tomorrow Bookstore with her husband, Jake Budler, places books on the shelves at the store on Nov. 9, 2023. (Photo by Tyler Fenwick/Mirror Indy)

You’re greeted with comfy chairs, art by local artists and quilts made by the owner’s grandma. Check out the rotating table displays, like one for Women’s History Month to find books “supporting women’s rights … and wrongs.” The shop’s owners recently hosted a wedding.

Pen & Pink Vintage, 2435 Shelby St.

This Garfield Park shop features classic literature from the 1850s to 1950s with a focus on female authors. Need a journal? Pick up one of the handmade notebooks with recycled vintage art on the covers.

Ujamaa Community Bookstore, 2424 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St.

Ujamaa Community Bookstore at 2424 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Photo by Nate Pappas for Mirror Indy)

This Black-owned shop on the near-northwest side is named after one of the seven Kwanzaa principles: Ujamaa, meaning “cooperative economics.” They sell books written primarily by Black authors and other writers of color.

[Swing by on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. for family-friendly Game Night.]

Loudmouth Books, 212 E. 16th St.

Loudmouth uplifts Black, LGBTQ and other minority authors and has a wall featuring banned books. The kid’s room, with its bright colors, feels like a summer camp.

Kids Ink Children’s Bookstore, 5619 N. Illinois St.

Children can explore books and play in an open space that has toys. They host children’s authors for story times and celebrate seasons with crafts to make.

Dream Palace Books & Coffee, 111 E. 16th St.

Dream Palace specializes in used books, with emphasis on LGBTQ+ and art-centric books. Sit down with a book and sip the co-owner’s favorite latte: a spring fling with honey, lemon and lavender.

Golden Hour Books, 5208 N. College Ave.

The Fountain Square nonprofit offers more than 150 pay-what-you-can programs like author events, multilingual open mic nights, family story times and High School Equivalency classes. All proceeds from book sales support its literacy programs.

Basile History Market, 450 W. Ohio St.

This independent bookstore and museum shop inside the Indiana Historical Society specializes in nonfiction, but includes fiction and art from Indiana creators.

Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library, 543 Indiana Ave.

Sit down and type on a typewriter owned by Vonnegut, see art he created, and check out the iconic author’s works alongside banned books, publications on the history of Indiana Avenue, and a selection of books curated by local authors and museum friends.

Dear Mom, 2121 E. 10th St.

Half-bodega, half-newsstand, Dear Mom isn’t a typical bookstore. On one side, you can grab produce or a quick snack. The other half features local publications, small-press books, a rack of used books and zines.

Irvington Vinyl & Books, 202 S. Audubon Road

It’s the place to find “lovingly curated vintage copies of your favorite classic to radical titles and weirdo finds.” Irvington Vinyl & Books also carries local art, zines, tapes, VHS, and of course vinyl. Non-perishable donations are welcome for the food pantry outside.

Suburban Indianapolis bookstores

Wild Geese Bookshop, 40 E. Madison St., Franklin

If this shop feels especially homey, it’s because it’s a house that was converted into a bookstore. The cookbook section is in an actual kitchen. Throughout the store, shelves hold kids’ books, science fiction sagas and self-care gifts.

Three Sisters Books & Gifts, 7 Public Square, Shelbyville

The homey bookstore, founded by Barbara Rogers and her sisters, sells all kinds of books, along with kids’ books and puzzles. Make sure to stop by their coffee shop, The Bookmark, next door.

Between the Pages, 2350 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon

Between the Pages aims to support local and indie authors and be a place where you can find new authors to fall in love with. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, they’ll order it for you.

Red Dog Books, 1001 N. State Road 135 d2, Greenwood

The name of this 9,000-square-foot store was inspired by the original owner’s red Boston terrier. The store sells all genres, but a quarter of the space is dedicated to kids and young adults. There’s a buy-three, get-two free book sale at all times.

Viewpoint Books, 548 Washington St., Columbus

A person browses at Viewpoint Books. (Provided photo/Mirror Indy)

Indiana’s second-oldest indie bookstore often features signed editions and hosts silent book clubs that draw a crowd ranging from 21 to 80 years old. Make sure to head down to the “book cellar” in the basement.

Fables & Fairy Tales, 38 N. Main St., Martinsville

The shop calls itself a “whimsical bookstore for the child in all of us,” with books from every genre and for every life stage. There are also toys, crafts, apparel and products from local businesses.

Curious Squirrel Bookshop, 120 S. Main St., Zionsville

With a mission to create a safe and inclusive community space, Curious Squirrel offers books featuring voices from different communities: BIPOC, queer, people who have disabilities and people who are neurodiverse.

Turn the Page, 149 N. Walnut St., Westfield

Find the cozy white house downtown, then browse genres including fiction, nonfiction, young adult, mystery, and fantasy. Young readers can find their next adventure in the children’s room.

MacArthur Books, 2169 Glebe St., Carmel

MacArthur Books turns two years old this month, and it’s busy like a toddler. It hosts six book clubs each month: literary fiction, mystery, nonfiction, classics, banned books and middle grade books. You’ll usually find a dog or two nosing the treat jar at the door.

A wall at 4 Kids and Toys. Credit: (Provided photo/4 Kids and Toys)

4 Kids Books & Toys, 4450 Weston Pointe Drive, Zionsville

Named after the owner’s four children, this store is a destination for children’s literature and specialty toys. It hosts 100 events each year and brings in visiting authors.

