Local

All lanes now open on SB I-65 in Boone County following crash cleanup

Two semis crashed on I-65 near I-86 on the morning of May 24, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 near I-865 in Boone County are now open following several hours of crash cleanup, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The right and middle travel lanes at mile marker 129.8, right before the I-865 split, closed just after 4 a.m. for a crash involving two semitrucks.

Just after 4 a.m., one semi lost power and started to coast right after the driver merged onto the interstate from Whitestown Parkway, according to News 8’s Kevin Ratermann.

The driver of a second semi was unable to avoid the disabled big rig and the two trucks collided.

Both trailers were sliced open in the crash. One was hauling metal for recycling and the other was hauling furniture. Items from both trailers spilled out onto the road.

Whitestown Police tell News 8 that one of the truck drivers was checked out by medics and released at the scene. The second driver was not injured.