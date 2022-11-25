Local

All lanes of SB I-69 closed near Anderson due to semi crash

Stopped traffic sits on SB I-69, just north of Anderson, after a fatal crash on Nov. 25, 2022. (Provided Photo/INDOT)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash involving a semitruck has closed all lanes of southbound I-69 in Madison County.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police closed all lanes of the interstate between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, approximately 1 mile north of Anderson.

At least one person was killed in the crash, according to a tweet from the Daleville Salem Township Fire Territory.

The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closure to last into the early afternoon. Traffic is currently being diverted off of the interstate.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more information.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Columbus police searching for road rage shooting suspect

Indiana News /

Bartholomew County deputies arrest Edinburgh man for Thanksgiving night murder

Indiana News /

The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics

National /

After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.