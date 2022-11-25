Local

All lanes of SB I-69 closed near Anderson due to semi crash

Stopped traffic sits on SB I-69, just north of Anderson, after a fatal crash on Nov. 25, 2022. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash involving a semitruck has closed all lanes of southbound I-69 in Madison County.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police closed all lanes of the interstate between Rangeline Road and Markleville Road, approximately 1 mile north of Anderson.

At least one person was killed in the crash, according to a tweet from the Daleville Salem Township Fire Territory.

The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closure to last into the early afternoon. Traffic is currently being diverted off of the interstate.

I 69 Southbound is closed at our exit 234. Madison County is working a fatal accident at the 227 MM. Traffic will be back up on State Road 67 as traffic is being diverted. pic.twitter.com/feBHHAqoWb — Daleville Salem Twp Fire Territory (@DalSalemTwpFT) November 25, 2022

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more information.