Anderson police help deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

The James Warner's 38th Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner was Nov. 25, 2021, in Anderson, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Anderson Police Department via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson Police Department on Thursday helped organizers bring back a Thanksgiving Day tradition canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

James Warner’s Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner happened at The Christian Center, a facility at 625 Main St. that helps homeless people in Madison County. Hoosier Park Racing & Casino provided the center with turkeys and ham, six other businesses provided side dishes, and Mount Zion Church helped organize delivery and carryout of about 1,500 meals.

The Christian Center also provided meals for an Elwood ministry center and for a drop-off meal effort in Chesterfield.

The police department said Thursday afternoon on its Facebook page, “APD was honored to serve by helping out with James Warner’s 38th Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, hosted by the Gospel Highlight Radio Broadcast and the Anderson Zion Baptist Church. Hundreds of meals were shared and delivered throughout the community. Happy Thanksgiving!”

