Andrea Bocelli performing in Indiana for first time in December

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 03: Andrea Bocelli performs with Orchestra Director Juan Carlos Lomonaco at AccorHotels Arena on March 3, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Globally-renowned singer Andrea Bocelli is coming to Indiana for the first time.

Bocelli on Thursday announced new dates for his U.S. tour in December, including a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Dec. 7.

He will be performing with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public April 11.

They can be purchased on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse website or at the fieldhouse’s box office.