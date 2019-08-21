Avon police cracking down on drivers disregarding school bus stop arms

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Avon Police Department is cracking down on drivers who don’t stop when a school bus arm is out.

Weeks ago, the department won a grant that would allow officers to deploy targeted enforcement efforts for school bus arm violations.

Effective July 1, 2019, disregarding a school bus stop arm in Indiana is now a misdemeanor.

The police department says if you run a school bus stop arm in Avon, you will be criminally charged and your license can also be suspended for up to a year.

Tickets could range anywhere from $150 to $250.