Avon police cracking down on drivers disregarding school bus stop arms

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Avon Police Department is cracking down on drivers who don’t stop when a school bus arm is out. 

Weeks ago, the department won a grant that would allow officers to deploy targeted enforcement efforts for school bus arm violations. 

Effective July 1, 2019, disregarding a school bus stop arm in Indiana is now a misdemeanor.  

The police department says if you run a school bus stop arm in Avon, you will be criminally charged and your license can also be suspended for up to a year. 

Tickets could range anywhere from $150 to $250. 

