Beech Grove students start school year Thursday with e-learning

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – Students in Beech Grove start school on Thursday morning, however, they will be doing e-learning only until Aug. 10.

The Beech Grove City School district said staff will be heading to their schools to start the first day of virtual learning from their classrooms.‬ Kids, on the other hand, will be learning from home with new technology.

‪Starting on Aug. 10, the district said parents have the option to send their kids to class in-person or keep them home.‬

When students do return, the district said students and staff will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Plus, the back to school supply list given to kids includes hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.‬

The district said once middle school and high school students move to in-person learning, they will be doing a hybrid split schedule and only physically be at school two days a week. This will be an effort to have fewer students in the buildings at once.‬

The district has also given all kindergarten and 1st-grade students iPads and 2nd through 12th-grade students Chromebooks, so they can successfully work from home.‬