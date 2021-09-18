Local

Bicyclist killed in Boone County crash

by: Josh Doering
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A woman riding her bike was killed in a crash with an SUV in Boone County Saturday morning.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened at approximately 8:22 a.m. on County Road 200 South just east of South Michigan Road.

Linda McCaw, 84, of Zionsville, was transported to a hospital in Indianapolis and died shortly after. The driver of the Honda CRV, 33-year-old Michael Brockman, also of Zionsville, was not injured in the crash.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

