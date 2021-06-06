Local

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana celebrates largest graduating class

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of graduating pairs of “Bigs” and “Littles” from the central Indiana branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters were celebrated on Sunday at Garfield Park.

The organization recognized the adult volunteers and recent high school graduates who just completed the program. The event featured a ceremony, as well as time for the honorees to play games and connect with fellow graduates.

The agency’s CEO, Darcey Palmer-Schultz, said this year’s graduating class is particularly special.

“This is our largest graduating class, and I was told that if you add up all the years of mentorship of all our graduates, it adds up to 405 years of mentoring for just this class,” Palmer-Schultz said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters recently launched a recruitment campaign and is hoping to get more adult volunteers involved in the program.