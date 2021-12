Local

Blue Angels coming to Indianapolis Crossroads Airshow in 2023

The Blue Angels fly past a sign promoting Fleet Week along the Embarcadero in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Jane Tyska/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have announced a 2023 airshow in central Indiana.

The squadron will be at the Indianapolis Crossroads Airshow in Greenfield on Oct. 28-29, 2023.

The show is at Indianapolis Regional Airport.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon at the 26th Annual Governor’s Luncheon for Scouting.