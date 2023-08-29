Bob Dylan adds second Indianapolis performance due to ‘overwhelming demand’

Bob Dylan bring "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour to Indianapolis. Concert promoters announced Tuesday that Dylan has added a second concert in October at Old National Centre due to overwhelming demand. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bob Dylan’s upcoming Indianapolis concert proved so popular with music lovers that Old National Centre has announced plans for a second performance.

Dylan, whose Oct. 16 concert at the Murat Theatre inside Old National Centre is already sold out, will also perform on Oct. 17, concert organizers announced Tuesday.

Tickets for Dylan’s second Indy concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at www.livenation.com, via Ticketmaster outlets, and at the Old National Centre box office.

Dylan’s two Indianapolis concerts are part of the “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour that kicked off last November in Milwaukee.

Click here to visit Dylan’s website and view a full list of tour dates.