Bob Dylan to perform in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bob Dylan is On the Road Again, and he’s making a stop in Indianapolis.

Dylan announced the dates for the next leg of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour on Monday. On the list is a show at the Murat Theatre inside the Old National Centre on Oct. 16.

The international tour kicked off Nov. 2, 2021 in Milwaukee.

Tickets for the show go on sale Aug. 25.

