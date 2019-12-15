Body found in pond on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A body was found Sunday afternoon in a pond at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Lynnfield Road, at the Scarborough Lake Apartments near 46th Street and North High School Road.

A deceased person was found in a pond at that location, IMPD said.

Police said the incident was being treated as a death investigation at this time.

