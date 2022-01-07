Local

Bon Jovi tour coming to Indy

by: Jacey Crawford
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bon Jovi is coming to the Circle City.

The rock band announced their spring tour on Friday, and they’ll be making a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19.

Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. EST. and can be found here.

Other stops on the tour:

  • April 1 — Omaha, Nebraska
  • April 3 — St. Paul, Minnesota
  • April 5 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • April 8 — Charlotte, North Carolina
  • April 9 — Raleigh, North Carolina
  • April 11 — Greenville, South Carolina
  • April 13 — Savannah, Georgia
  • April 15 — Tampa, Florida
  • April 16 — Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
  • April 21 — St. Louis, Missouri
  • April 23 — Austin, Texas
  • April 26 — Houston, Texas
  • April 28 — Dallas, Texas
  • April 30 — Nashville, Tennessee

