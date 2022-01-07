Local

Bon Jovi tour coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bon Jovi is coming to the Circle City.

The rock band announced their spring tour on Friday, and they’ll be making a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19.

Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. EST. and can be found here.

Other stops on the tour: