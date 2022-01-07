Bon Jovi tour coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bon Jovi is coming to the Circle City.
The rock band announced their spring tour on Friday, and they’ll be making a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19.
Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. EST. and can be found here.
Other stops on the tour:
- April 1 — Omaha, Nebraska
- April 3 — St. Paul, Minnesota
- April 5 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- April 8 — Charlotte, North Carolina
- April 9 — Raleigh, North Carolina
- April 11 — Greenville, South Carolina
- April 13 — Savannah, Georgia
- April 15 — Tampa, Florida
- April 16 — Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
- April 21 — St. Louis, Missouri
- April 23 — Austin, Texas
- April 26 — Houston, Texas
- April 28 — Dallas, Texas
- April 30 — Nashville, Tennessee