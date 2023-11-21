Boom baby! First Pacers-branded craft beer launches Tuesday

The Pacers and Upland Brewing Company are teaming up for a new limited-edition beer called Courtside Indiana Pale Ale. (Provided Photo/Upland Brewing Company)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first Indiana Pacers-branded craft beer will hit shelves on Tuesday, just in time for fans to grab a few cans before Thanksgiving.

The Pacers and Upland Brewing Company are teaming up for a new limited-edition beer called Courtside Indiana Pale Ale.

Courtside, a crisp pale ale with a 5.4% alcohol by volume, can be purchased at all Upland Brewing Company locations in Indiana. It will also be available during Pacers games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starting this Sunday.

Upland Brewing became an official sponsor of the Indiana Pacers in late 2022. Its branded bar, serviced by Levy Restaurants, is located on the balcony level of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Courtside Indiana Pale Ale is the second sports-centric beer released by Upland Brewing Company so far this year. Hoosier Gameday Lager, the official beer of Indiana University Athletics, hit store shelves in August.

