Box truck gets stuck under overpass; no one injured

Photo of box truck stuck under overpass. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A box truck got stuck under a railroad overpass on the city’s east side Thursday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the overpass between Gale and LaSale streets just before 8 a.m.

BRIDGE STRIKE: One lane of EB New York St is blocked after a driver got their box truck stuck under the railroad overpass between Gale & Lasalle streets on Indy's eastside. Officers confirm no one was hurt in the crash. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/HqslkwvukU — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) September 9, 2021

While an eastbound lane of New York Street was blocked, police said no one was injured.

It was unclear how long the lane would be blocked.