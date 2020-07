Brenna Donnelly, husband welcome Cedric Daniel into the world

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV family just got a little bigger.

That’s because News 8 anchor and reporter Brenna Donnelly and her husband welcomed Cedric Daniel into the world.

Cedric was born on Wednesday, July 22 at 9:36 a.m. He weighs 8 pounds and 9 ounces and is 21 inches long.

Mom and baby are doing great.

Congratulations, Brenna!