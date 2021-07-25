Local

Bricks laid to honor Hoosiers missing in action from Korean War

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tribute on Saturday honored Hoosiers still missing in action from the Korean War.

Organizers said 195 bricks were unveiled on the north side of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, one for each missing service member.

Betty Shirley made the trip to downtown Indy from Anderson this morning to honor her brother, who was killed in action when he was just 19 years old.

“It’s such a wonderful thing for them to honor all these people like this. It almost brings tears and jeers to you because it’s great that they done this,” Shirley said.

Shirley says her brother lied about his age in order to enlist and that today’s ceremony honoring those still missing meant a lot to her.