Brooke Martin announces baby #3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve got another WISH baby on the way!

Brooke Martin and her husband Cole announced they are expecting.

Brooke announced on Facebook that she is 15 weeks pregnant and is due in early June.

The new baby will have big brother Max to look up to.

“We’re excited to enter a season of anticipation,” Brooke said in her announcement video.

In March, Brooke gave birth to baby Emma. Emma, diagnosed before birth with anencephaly, passed away shortly after birth.

“You all have been so supportive this past year as we walked through the loss of Emma,” Brooke said in an email to her WISH-TV family. “And although we will always grieve and miss her dearly, we are so grateful to also be able to now anticipate another gift.”