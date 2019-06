Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Brown County State Park has reopened its overnight facilities.

Water was also restored 10 days after heavy rainfail spoiled the park’s drinking water source.

The Department of Natural Resources said water has passed safety tests. That means staff is reopening the park’s Abe Martin Lodge, campgrounds, cabins, restrooms and the pool.

Horse and mountain bike trails will remain closed because of storm damage.