Brownsburg council tables vote on athletics complex for the final time

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A hotly contested proposal to build an athletics complex in Brownsburg is delayed once again.

The Town Council was set to vote on the measure Thursday night, but tabled its decision.

The first phase of the sports complex would cost $15.5 million. The facility would sit on 100 acres on the north side of town to accommodate Little League baseball and softball fields. Future phases would add fields for other sports, walking paths and a playground.

One of the most controversial pieces is the financial bond; it would use economic development taxes, which opponents said isn’t appropriate for the project. However, Town Manager Jeff Eder said the use of economic developments is not only quite legal, but also wise.

Two weeks ago, the council tabled the idea so they could hold a public forum last week. Several council members said Thursday they still have unanswered questions, especially about the funding, so by a 4-1 vote, they pushed the vote on the complex to April. Councilman Brian Jessen was the only “no” vote.

Jessen made an earlier motion to pass the project but his motion died when no one seconded it.

Little League President Travis Smith said he’ll remain patient and hopeful. “It’s unfortunate that it’s delayed. We’ve been waiting for years so we can wait another two weeks to hear what they have to say,” Smith said. “They are doing their due diligence for taxpayers and we understand that. Obviously we’d like to move the project forward but that’s how the process works so we’ll be patient with it.”

Because of the legal timeline, the Town Council cannot delay the proposal beyond its next meeting April 8.