Burglars steal Anderson University Women’s Basketball team jerseys, electronics

The Anderson University Women's Basketball team. The team is raising money after someone broke into a team van and stole clothing, jerseys, electronics, and other personal items while the team was in St. Louis. (Provided Photo/Anderson University Women's Basketball team via X)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Anderson University women’s basketball team is asking for support after someone stole their bags and equipment from a team van.

The Anderson University athletic department shared the message on Facebook. The team went to St. Louis on Friday for a tournament and visited the famous arch. They say someone broke into the team’s van within 30 minutes and stole some of the players’ bags, jerseys, shoes, electronics, and personal items.

The team’s head coach Jon Gin told a local St. Louis news station, “When we got back to our vans, one of them had been broken into. A lot of our stuff was missing: Gameday jerseys, backpacks with laptops, iPads, and iPods. All that kind of stuff was taken.”

The team went on to play the Webster University Gorloks, wearing Gorlok jerseys that they borrowed from the school, as seen in the group photo below.

Anderson University athletics posted online, “We want to show our gratitude to @GorlokSports for their great hospitality and providing the opportunity for @AURavensWBB to compete following unfortunate circumstances.”

The team also posted on X, “Thankful for Webster’s generosity and for how our team came together this weekend.”

(Provided Photo/Anderson University Women’s Basketball team)

The team posted a GoFundMe page online Sunday, which says, “Please consider helping us replace our stolen uniforms and items by donating to our program. Our goal is to raise $5000 and anything extra will go towards our mission trip to Costa Rica this summer where we will be serving the local communities and playing games.”

As of Monday morning, more than $3,000 has been raised for the team’s trip. You can help support the team and make a donation here.

The team, overall, expressed their gratitude for one another. “We’re thankful for a group who handles adversity by coming together!” a post on social media read.