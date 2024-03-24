Cafe Neo offering Greek coffees, broad range of hot menu items

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sharing a building with a gas station in Cambridge City, a cafe has opened its doors to share the rich flavors of its uniquely brewed coffee to all who enter.

Eli Alafogianis, co-owner of Stacks Restaurant in New Castle and Cafe Neo in Cambridge City, joined News 8 at Daybreak.

The name of the cafe stems from the Greek word “Kafeneo,” which translates to “coffee house.” Cafe Neo offers a wide variety of coffee beverages, all brewed with medical water.

Alafogianis tells News 8 how the cafe utilizes its medical water, the idea coming from his family’s life coach encouraging Alafogianis and his brother to purchase a Kangen water machine.

“That machine, what it does – it’s not reverse osmosis or anything like that that you may put in your home or business, but it alkalizes the water,” he explained. “It ionizes the water and it restructures the water molecularly.”

He says the cafe’s cold brew is made by soaking coffee grounds in medical water for 24 hours, and then medical water is used to dilute the concentrate to a 1-to-1 ratio.

Alafogianis also talks about some fan favorites at the cafe and restaurant, including loukoumades, or Greek fried dumpling doughnuts, paninis, and more.

To learn more about what all the cafe and restaurant has to offer, watch the full video above.