UPDATE: Darold has been found safe.

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

CPD is looking for 13-year-old Darold Robinson.

Police say he is a high-functioning autistic male.

He was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday on Kimbrough Lane.

He is 5′ and 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

If you see him, please call police at 317-571-2580.