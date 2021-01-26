Carmel residents wait to learn fate of The GOAT tavern

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Neighbors who live near The GOAT tavern in Carmel will have to wait longer to find out what comes next for the bar.

The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals was supposed to discuss a possible variance in a meeting Monday night. That part of the agenda was tabled until the Feb. 22 meeting.

The tavern first opened in July; since then, the city has received several complaints.

In December, Carmel officials ordered the tavern to limit its operating hours based on the existing variance between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Two days later, Carmel allowed The GOAT to stay open past 2 p.m. if it agreed to a long list of conditions.

Trending Headlines

Michelle Smith said since then, she hasn’t heard much about the tavern.

“Neighbors of the building were posting video footage of people just really, really messed up outside of the goat and outside of their home. Just doing things that you know, they’re not paying their property tax for that. But it sounds like since they’ve been granted the access to stay open later again, there hasn’t been as many complaints,” Smith said.

News 8 reached out to the city to find out why the tavern was not discussed and on Monday night not heard back.