Cause undetermined after 3 siblings die in Miami Co. fire but evidence says fire was set

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The deaths of three young siblings in a Miami County house fire have been ruled accidental, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, authorities learned one of the children had previously set fires inside the home. The exact cause of the fire is undetermined, but investigators believe evidence suggests the fire was set.

Miracle Gingerich, 6, Steven Gingerich, 5, and Wilma Gingerich, 1, were found unresponsive on Feb. 27 after a fire broke out at their home in the 13000 block of South County Road 300 East.

The children’s mother, Laura Gingerich, called 911 and said there was heavy smoke in the house and that her three children were trapped inside.

According to state police, early evidence indicated Laura was in a downstairs bathroom while the children were in the second-floor room. She smelled smoke and tried to get to her children but the smoke was too thick for her to make it up the stairs. Then she called 911, according to ISP.

Fire crews found the children in the second-floor room that contained heavy smoke. The children were taken to nearby hospitals where they later died.

Authorities on Friday announced the children died from inhalation injuries sustained in the fire.

Both Miracle and Steven were students of Pipe Creek Elementary School. Maconaquah Schools set up a donation drive for the family following the tragedy.

A GoFundMe was also set up for contributions.