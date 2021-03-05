Services to be held for 3 children killed in Miami County fire

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Services will be held Friday for three children killed in a house fire north of Kokomo.

Flames and smoke trapped the siblings in their Miami County home.

Six-year old Miracle Gingerich, five-year-old Steven Gingerich and one-year-old Wilma Gingerich died Saturday.

Maconaquah Schools shared service information on Facebook.

A viewing is today from noon to 8 p.m. tonight at the McGrawsville United Methodist Church. That’s on south county road 300 east in Amboy.

The funeral is Saturday morning.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation to the family, an account has been set up at First Farmers Bank and Trust in the name of Jake and Wilma Kauffman.

You can also contribute to a GoFundMe.

Maconaquah Schools also posted information for other donation requests.