Central Indiana firefighters to depart Thursday for Maui wildfire response

A shoulder patch worn by a member of Indiana Task Force 1. Members of Indiana Task Force I have deployed to Maui for search and rescue operations after last week's devastating wildfires. (Provided Photo/INTF-1 Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 70 central Indiana firefighters from Indiana Task Force 1 will depart Indianapolis Thursday night to go to Maui. where they will support search efforts caused by the wildfires in the area, according to a Tweet.

The team received their Urban Search and Rescue activation orders Tuesday and have been working to find flights to Maui.

The team members are a part of the following agencies:

Indianapolis Fire Department – 22

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department – 4

Wayne Township Fire Department – 6

Whitestown Fire Department –

Sugar Creek Fire Department – 3

Bargersville Fire Department – 1

Danville Fire Department – 1

Lafayette Fire Department – 2

Plainfield Fire Department – 1

Brownsburg Fire Department – 1

Speedway Fire Department – 2

Greenwood Fire Department – 1

Zionsville Fire Department – 1

Westfield Fire Department – 1

Carmel Fire Department – 5

Noblesville Fire Department – 1

Civilians – 15

Two members of Indiana Task Force 1 went to Maui earlier this week to assist the search efforts.