Central Indiana firefighters to depart Thursday for Maui wildfire response
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 70 central Indiana firefighters from Indiana Task Force 1 will depart Indianapolis Thursday night to go to Maui. where they will support search efforts caused by the wildfires in the area, according to a Tweet.
The team received their Urban Search and Rescue activation orders Tuesday and have been working to find flights to Maui.
The team members are a part of the following agencies:
- Indianapolis Fire Department – 22
- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department – 4
- Wayne Township Fire Department – 6
- Whitestown Fire Department –
- Sugar Creek Fire Department – 3
- Bargersville Fire Department – 1
- Danville Fire Department – 1
- Lafayette Fire Department – 2
- Plainfield Fire Department – 1
- Brownsburg Fire Department – 1
- Speedway Fire Department – 2
- Greenwood Fire Department – 1
- Zionsville Fire Department – 1
- Westfield Fire Department – 1
- Carmel Fire Department – 5
- Noblesville Fire Department – 1
- Civilians – 15
Two members of Indiana Task Force 1 went to Maui earlier this week to assist the search efforts.