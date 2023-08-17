Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Central Indiana firefighters to depart Thursday for Maui wildfire response

A shoulder patch worn by a member of Indiana Task Force 1. Members of Indiana Task Force I have deployed to Maui for search and rescue operations after last week's devastating wildfires. (Provided Photo/INTF-1 Facebook)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 70 central Indiana firefighters from Indiana Task Force 1 will depart Indianapolis Thursday night to go to Maui. where they will support search efforts caused by the wildfires in the area, according to a Tweet.

The team received their Urban Search and Rescue activation orders Tuesday and have been working to find flights to Maui.

The team members are a part of the following agencies:

  • Indianapolis Fire Department – 22
  • Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department – 4
  • Wayne Township Fire Department – 6
  • Whitestown Fire Department –
  • Sugar Creek Fire Department – 3
  • Bargersville Fire Department – 1
  • Danville Fire Department – 1
  • Lafayette Fire Department – 2
  • Plainfield Fire Department – 1
  • Brownsburg Fire Department – 1
  • Speedway Fire Department – 2
  • Greenwood Fire Department – 1
  • Zionsville Fire Department – 1
  • Westfield Fire Department – 1
  • Carmel Fire Department – 5
  • Noblesville Fire Department – 1
  • Civilians – 15

Two members of Indiana Task Force 1 went to Maui earlier this week to assist the search efforts.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Utterly amazing: Randy Ollis wins...
Life.Style.Live! /
Frankfort student arrested after unloaded...
Indiana News /
Texas woman accused of threatening...
National News /
Smith Valley Road overpass now...
Local News /
IPS: Student with loaded handgun...
Crime Watch 8 /
IMPD ‘no longer looking’ for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Brad Chambers launches campaign for...
News /
Purdue professor weighs in on...
Indiana News /