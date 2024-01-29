Child killed in Wayne County house fire

CENTERVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A house fire in Wayne County left a young child dead on Sunday evening, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County Emergency Communications began receiving 911 calls reporting a structure fire in the 4700 block of South Centerville Road in Centerville. Officials believed there was at least one individual trapped inside the residence. First responders converged on the home and began fighting the fire while others attempted to rescue the individual.

A young child died at the scene of the incident.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office will collaborate to investigate the incident.