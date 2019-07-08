Children’s Museum helping families succeed with Mid-North Promise Program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since 2015, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has been impacting families with their Mid-North Promise program.

It’s a program that caters to families in the six neighborhoods that surround the Children’s Museum:

Crown Hill

Highland Vicinity

Historic Meridian Park

Mapleton-Fall Creek

Meridian Highland

Watson Park

The idea is to give people a map to navigate their way to success. And every year that success is growing.



“In 2015 and 2016 we had like 30 families in the program to now we’re like over 76 families in the program,” Mid-North Promise Director, Tremayne Horne said.

Mid-North promise connects kids, pre-K through 12th grade and their parents with resources they need to get where they’re trying to go.

It all starts with what they call a Family Learning Plan.



They put you with a “Family Learning Navigator” to help you figure out what each person’s hurdles are so you can learn how to get over them.



With the success they’ve had over the last four years comes the success stories.

People like Celeste Bowie, a single mom, says the program gave her another shot at finishing her undergraduate degree.

She says it’s an accomplishment that almost seemed out of reach.



“Many times I wanted to give up,” she said.

“She didn’t think she was going to be able to finish college and she’s finishing this year so we’re just so proud of her,” Horne said.

Every year they honor the people who complete the program with their annual June celebration.

They recognize the accomplishments of their families and have them talk about their future plans and what Mid-North Promise has done for them.

” It really is a community thing. We bring everybody together so that we can all celebrate each other.”

Horne says, as the program’s director, helping these families reach their potential is as good as it gets.



“Honestly it’s what I live for it’s what I wake up for every morning.”

As they continue to get more and more families into the program and the success stories continue to build, it reminds him what makes this mission special and why the Mid-North Promise has a purpose.

The program is free for families that qualify. For more information on the Mid-North Promise Program click here