Children’s Museum of Indianapolis celebrates 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman with new exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Children and families can celebrate the 80th anniversary of Wonder Wonder at DC Super Heroes™: Discover Your Superpowers from March 20-Sept. 26, 2021.

They’re able to join forces with members of the DC’s Justice League to battle supervillains.

The museum said the exhibit is back by popular demand. It comes with fun and games, but also teamwork and problem-solving skills in a series of fast-paced challenges.

DC Super Heroes™: Discover Your Superpowers is free with museum admission tickets.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.