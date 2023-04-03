Clark-Pleasant schools modify schedules after tornado

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — The superintendent of Clark-Pleasant Schools says facilities will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday and have a modified schedule Thursday and Friday after a tornado hit the area late Friday night.

Superintendent Patrick Spray had canceled classes Monday. The district serves Whiteland, New Whiteland, portions of Greenwood, and a very small section of Franklin in Johnson County.

Here’s his message sent Monday afternoon:

“Clark-Pleasant Schools will be closed Tuesday, April 4th and Wednesday, April 5th this week. On Thursday April 6th and Friday, April 7th we will be on a modified schedule which will include the middle school and high school having e-learning and our elementary students attending in person as normal. Clark-Pleasant Early Learning Center will not have classes for the remainder of the week. “Currently the school system is without an internet connection due to the tornado damage and we do not have an estimate on when it will be repaired. Elementary instruction is less reliant on these connections and our modified schedule will keep the typical high school traffic out of the area which is still very busy with emergency personnel, utility contractors, road closures and various other cleanup activities. We have been asked specifically to keep traffic in this area to a minimum. “We know these closings and modified schedules are disruptive to family schedules, but please know that our principals, public safety officials, facilities and food services teams are doing everything possible to get us back in the classroom. Please keep an eye out for updated messages on the ParentSquare platform. “And finally, continue your thoughts and prayers for our community members whose homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed by the storm. It has been impressive to see the outpouring of support for these families and I know this is only the beginning.”

This story has been corrected with the days of the closing and the modified schedule.

Related coverage