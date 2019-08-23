Cloverdale ethanol producer blames plant closure on Trump’s EPA

Local

by: Associated Press and Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
poet biorefinery courtesy Google Maps_1561148263455.JPG.jpg

POET Biorefinery in Cloverdale, Indiana.(Google Maps)

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (AP/WISH) — The owner of an ethanol plant west of Indianapolis is blaming its shutdown on the Trump administration allowing some refineries to not blend ethanol with gasoline as required under federal law.

South Dakota-based ethanol producer Poet says it will cease production by mid-October at its Cloverdale plant, one of four it operates in Indiana. A company notification says 50 workers will lose jobs from the closure.

The company says production is being cut at half of its 28 plants where corn is processed into ethanol. Poet says it’s consolidating jobs at plants in Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota, South Dakota and Missouri.

Poet has Indiana plants near Alexandria in Madison County and North Manchester in Wabash County. The ethanol producer last year began construction of a new plant near Shelbyville in Shelby County.

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued gasoline refinery exemptions removing 2.6 billion gallons (9.8 billion liters) of ethanol from production.

Poet calls those exemptions “bailouts to oil companies.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: