Co-Alliance Co-op relocating headquarters

AVON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Exactly one year since the merger of two Indiana agricultural cooperatives became official, the new organization announced plans to relocate from Avon to Indianapolis. Co-Alliance Cooperative Inc. says it is moving to a larger site to accommodate its growing team.

Last year the boards of directors and members of Avon-based Co-Alliance LLP and Harvest Land Cooperative, headquartered in Richmond, voted in favor of the merger, which took effect on February 1, 2021.

Co-Alliance says its overall employee numbers grew by one-third last year.

“With the tremendous growth of our member-owned cooperative, we have simply outgrown our current facility. The new headquarters will be more centrally located for employees and will allow our team to conduct business more efficiently in a space that better suites our expanding needs. We are excited about a future where we can collaborate more efficiently and better serve our members,” said Co-Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Still.

Co-Alliance is moving to an existing office near Interstate 465 and 10th street. Renovations are being completed and the move to the new offices is planned for early summer 2022.