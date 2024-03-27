College baseball returns to Victory Field

Tickets are now on sale for college baseball at Victory Field in Indianapolis. The matchup between Indiana University and Ball State University is on Tuesday, April 23, at 6 p.m. (Provided photo/Indianapolis Indians)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets are now on sale for college baseball at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

The matchup between Indiana University and Ball State University is on Tuesday, April 23, at 6 p.m. with the gates opening an hour before. This is the third time in eight years that the home of the Indianapolis Indians will play host to the college game.

The Hoosiers will be “away” and the Cardinals will be “home,” but both teams are meeting in a middle ground for fans in central Indiana.

Tickets can be purchased here:

Assigned seating ranges from $8 to 14 per ticket.

Premium tickets are available at the Yuengling Landing for $30 and Elements Financial Club for $80.

Picnic areas and suites may be booked at regular rental prices.

Active-duty military and veterans receive $2 off per ticket.

Children 2 years old and under are free.

“The stakes are high anytime we host a college baseball game at Victory Field, and this year is no different,” Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager, said in a press release. “We’re ready to welcome Indiana University and Ball State University back to the Vic for a thrilling matchup, with both programs seeking a return to the NCAA Tournament.”

According to the Indianapolis Indians, “Since 2015, the Hoosiers are 5-1 in six games played at Victory Field, including 4-3 and 9-3 wins over Ball State in 2017 and ’19.”

For more information on the Indians, you can visit the team’s website or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.