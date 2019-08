INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo’s newest transportation system, the Red Line, is scheduled to launch September 1.

The route connects 66th Street to the University of Indianapolis and it was approved by voters in 2016.

Bryan Luellen from IndyGo stopped by WISH-TV studios to answer questions about the new transportation system. Some of the questions were submitted by WISH-TV viewers.

Some of the questions concerned parking, bus routes and lane identifiers.

