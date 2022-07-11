Local

Coroner, health office to get majority of opioid settlement money

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two agencies on the front lines of the opioid epidemic said Monday the arrival of opioid settlement money brings much-needed relief.

City-county council members will introduce legislation Monday night that spells out how Indianapolis will use its share of a major nationwide settlement with opioid manufacturers. Councilors currently are assuming the city will get more than $3.7 million.

Under the ordinance’s current language, the Marion County Coroner’s Office would get the largest share. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty said coroner’s offices in particular have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic’s death toll. She said not only do coroners log the cause of death, they must supply data to other agencies and provide care and assistance for surviving family members. McGinty said her agency would use the money to hire additional coroners and support staff.

“That would be being able to provide mental health resources so that we can start to end the cycle of re-traumatization and increase awareness as it relates to substance use disorder and drug overdose deaths,” McGinty said.

Also on the list is the city’s Office of Public Health and Safety. Director Lauren Rodriguez said besides additional staff, OPHS would put some of the money toward partnerships with organizations that provide treatment and support for those battling addiction. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department would get funding to buy more naloxone. The city also would get funding to build more recovery housing, though Rodriguez said it’s too soon to detail those projects.

Mayor Joe Hogsett told News 8 the $3.7 million figure is not final. He said the city might get additional money from some outstanding lawsuits that are connected to the nationwide settlement. Rodriguez and McGinty both said their offices are standing by in case that happens.

“We are just making sure that we have a running list of program ideas of what’s needed in our communities, and what’s needed in the city to make sure we’re making those connections effectively,” Rodriguez said.

In all, Indiana is currently slated to receive $507 million from the national opioid settlement. Early last month, Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office announced the state would receive its full share of the settlement after every city and county government in Indiana that was pursuing its own lawsuit agreed to opt. back into the agreement.