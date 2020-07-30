COVID-19 rate will decide if Marion County students learn in person or virtually

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New guidelines could shake up plans for Marion County schools and students returning to in-person learning.

The new guidelines revolve around the positive COVID-19 rate in the entirety of Marion County, not just the individual school. If cases county-wide rise or fall, it could mean students will be pulled out of in-person classes.

More young people are testing positive across the Hoosier state with new COVID-19 cases climbing since the 4th of July. That increase doesn’t bode well for many schools that are starting out virtually and looking at virus trends to see when they should return to in-person classes.

“We were at one percent at the start of this epidemic for the zero to 19 years of age only up to 11 percent,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Marion County Public Health Department director. “But of the zero to 19 years of age…the majority of them seem to be in the older age bracket.”

Marion County has just around a 9% positive COVID-19 rate. County health officials say a school should only go back to in-person learning based on that rate. And at 9 percent, Dr. Caine says Marion County is in the “yellow” stage. That means elementary classes can be in-person while middle and high school classes need to be hybrid or online only. The only exception applies to schools that have less than 400 students and if they can properly social distance.

“Once we determine that we may be in a different stage, this will require staying in our current, whatever our current state is, for at least a two-week minimum in order to allow the schools to prepare to move to that next level,” Caine said.

On top of the guidance, the health department issued a public health order requiring third graders and older wear masks, staggering passing periods, implementing permanent seating charts, and limiting supply sharing. The order also says buildings operating under a hybrid model will be limited at 50% capacity, so some schools may have to stagger what days certain students have in-person classes.

“These recommendations will mean a different way of life for our students, families, educators and support staff,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “That is why we all must work together.”

News 8 reached out to several districts within Marion County and was told by all who responded that they’re happy they now have metrics to base their decisions on.

“Data drives our decision-making,” Hogsett said. “Health concerns drive our decision-making. We will always act on the best available evidence with the guidance from our public health experts.”

Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett says, while this is a great step forward, the entire plan could change as we learn more about the virus.

