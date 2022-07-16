Local

Cyclists want bridge built over dangerous intersection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bicycle Garage Indy is launching a citizens’ study to encourage the city to build a pedestrian bridge over East 86th Street and the Monon trail. Those who participate are asked to record video of any negative experiences at the intersection.

“I was there on Wednesday night, several of the volunteers were out and I crossed it and it’s one of those where you have to be on high alert,” said Connie Szabo Schmucker, director of advocacy for Bicycle Garage Indy.

A similar survey was done by advocates in Chicago.

“They did a traffic study for a day that documented what went on at that intersection, Lakeshore Drive and Grant Park and the lake,” Schmucker said.

Former Bicycle Garage Indy employee Frank Radaker was struck and killed by a vehicle at this intersection last fall.

The trail dead ends at 86th Street where cyclists have to peddle to a nearby parking lot to get back on the trail on the other side of the divided highway. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works estimates the bridge would cost $10 million to $12 million.

“If you get a federal grant, the grant would pay for 80% of it,” Schmucker said.

The survey runs until July 19. Go online to participate.