Danville authorities seek adult volunteers to search for missing 69-year-old

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Danville Fire Department on Tuesday night asked for adult volunteers to help search Wednesday morning for a missing 69-year-old man.

In a social media post, the fire department says community support to help find Charles Adkins has been strong. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday night for him. He was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Danville. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical help.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon said Adkins reportedly left his home in the 1100 block of East County Road 350 North, about a mile south of the unincorporated community of Maplewood, on foot about 7:15 p.m. He may possibly be confused. He may be carrying a machete-style knife although he’s not believed to be a threat. Adkins may have sought shelter overnight in a barn or outbuilding in the area.

Adkins was described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and 176 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Public safety authorities will gather at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the entrance to 1150 E. Hendricks County Road 350 North, which is east of the road’s intersection with North County Road 100 East. Adult volunteers will need to park in a field west of the address. Volunteers then must check in with public safety authorities upon arrival and check out with them prior to leaving.

Volunteers were asked to consider whether they can capably navigate the rural terrain and stay hydrated. People also will need to wear sunscreen and take other considerations to dress for the weather conditions.

Anyone with information on Adkins was asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-745-4052 or call 911.