Daybreak Drive-IN: New claims in the Delphi case… Father of gun-toting toddler pleads guilty… Blue envelopes head out to race fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN for March 13th includes a claim of hidden evidence in the Delphi double murder, a plea deal in a chilling caught-on-camera case, and a sure sign of Spring from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Subscribe to the podcast for the day’s first local news, sports, and weather headlines – through Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your favorite pods!