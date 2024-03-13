Daybreak Drive-IN: New claims in the Delphi case… Father of gun-toting toddler pleads guilty… Blue envelopes head out to race fans
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN for March 13th includes a claim of hidden evidence in the Delphi double murder, a plea deal in a chilling caught-on-camera case, and a sure sign of Spring from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
- The attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen are now accusing the prosecutors of hiding evidence. The claim comes as part of a series of seven filings in court yesterday. A motion to compel asks the court to look at evidence such as geomapping of phones in the area at the time of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Allen’s attorneys claim the information would show no links to their client.
- The father of a four-year-old from Beech Grove has agreed to a plea deal over the chilling sight of his son carrying a handgun. The case made national news when “On Patrol: Live” aired a doorbell camera video of the boy, in diapers, playing with the weapon in a hallway of an apartment building. The deal calls for a guilty plea for neglect and probation.
- President Biden and former President Donald Trump have both clinched enough delegates to become their parties’ nominees for the White House. Tuesday’s votes in Georgia, Mississippi, and Washington put both over the top.
- Stern words from Russian President Vladmir Putin. He says his country is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened. His comments came in an interview with state-controlled media early today. Putin said he hopes the united States will avoid any escalation that could trigger a nuclear war, but says his forces are ready for one.
- Indy 500 fans, you may see a welcome sight in your mailbox in the coming days. The track has started sending out the famed blue envelopes with this year’s tickets inside. Drivers Sting Ray Robb and Felix Rosenqvist helped mail the first few.
- Pacers take on the Bulls at Gainbridge fieldhouse tonight – hoping to keep up the momentum of a successful quick swing south. Indiana picked up its second straight road win by beating Oklahoma City last night – 121-111.
- Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 73° Showers and storms return later in the day – with a few severe storms possible.