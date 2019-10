BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation is underway after a 19-year-old Indiana University student was found unresponsive in a dormitory.

The 19-year-old was found at Read Hall, IU confirmed Monday afternoon.

The student’s cause of death had not been determined on Monday, but foul play was not suspected, IU said.

The identity of the student had not been released on Monday.

The university said the campus was not believed to be in any ongoing danger.