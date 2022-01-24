Local

Devour Indy Winterfest returns for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Devour Indy Winterfest returns to Central Indiana for another year to offer Hoosiers an opportunity to try new foods while supporting local restaurants.

The event kicks off on Monday and lasts for two weeks. More than 100 restaurants in and around Indianapolis will offer special menus at discounted prices.

News 8 checked out The Hulman in Hotel Indy, Condado Tacos on Massachusetts Avenue, and Taxman Cityway on South Delaware Street.

Diners will have the opportunity to donate to the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund, and organization started by the National Restaurant Association in response to the pandemic.

Devour Indy Winterfest ends February 6.