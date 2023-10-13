Diaper and wipes drive to support teen parents in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pretty Passionate Hands, a local nonprofit, is hosting a Diaper and Wipes Drive this weekend to assist teen parents.

The event, set for Saturday, aims to collect monetary donations and distribute 50 boxes of diapers in various sizes.

National Diaper Bank Network data reveals that one in three families faces diaper needs due to financial constraints.

Founder Paradise Bradford personally understands the challenges of teen pregnancy and shared insights into the organization’s mission and the impact of the drive. The Diaper and Wipes Drive takes place at 3421 N Park Ave.

For more information and other upcoming events, contact Pretty Passionate Hands during office hours, Monday-Friday from 10 am-3 pm, with extended hours on Wednesday and Friday from 5 pm-8 pm.

The organization is also seeking volunteers for the 2nd Annual Christmas Dinner in December. The founder says it’s an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of teen parents and their families.

Volunteers are asked to sponsor a teen Christmas wish list; the items listed will be distributed to the teen and their children.