Dick Wolfsie keeps his eye on juggling sensation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

A few weeks ago Dick hung out at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and caught up with a fourth-generation juggler who Dick says is “the best juggler (he’s) ever seen in 40 years of television.”

“So I started when I was like about eight or nine years old,” said Noel Aguilar.

His parents were both performers. His father, a flying trapeze artist, tried to teach Noel the ropes of the art, but when Noel realized he was afraid of heights, he turned to his mother to learn how to juggle.

The rest is history.

Aguilar recently performed at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. He’s since been traveling the country for his juggling act.

