Dick Wolfsie takes a ride in an antique military machine

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick traveled to Zionsville to take a closer look at an incredible collection of antique construction equipment and military machines.

Jim Carter is a former nuclear medicine technologist and he has been collecting antique heavy construction equipment for years.

“Cranes, bulldozers, that type of thing,” Jim Carter explained.

Carter has recently gotten into green military machines. He also explained that since he has several unique vehicles, he only keeps a handful of them at his home in Zionsville.

“A number of the machines that I have are scattered around the country at various shows. Because it’s too expensive to keep moving them around,” Carter said. “This way I’ve been given storage space where we can keep them out of the weather, and then I can go over when the shows are on, and I can actually put them on as demonstrations.”

Carter also showed off the M816 5-ton Wrecker he currently has at his home. He even let Dick hop in the passenger seat!

Click the videos to learn more.