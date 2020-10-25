‘Dinosphere’ exhibit at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to close in February for renovations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has announced plans to temporarily close its popular “Dinosphere” exhibit.

The exhibit will close in February 2021 and stay closed through March of 2022.

It’s part of a $27.5 million dollar project called “Mission Jurassic.” The renovation will include adding fossils from a remote dig site in Wyoming that are 150 million years old and a walk-through aquarium featuring reproductions of ancient sea creatures.

Many of the dinosaurs displayed right now in the exhibit will be moved to other locations in the museum during construction.