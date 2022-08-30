Local

Dutch defense minister concerned at US gun violence

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU Defense Ministers at the Prague Congress Center in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — The Dutch defense minister has expressed concern at gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded.

Kajsa Ollongren said Tuesday that many Dutch military personnel train in the U.S. “and we really don’t expect this to happen. So it’s very, very concerning for us.”

Ollongren was speaking at a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Prague.

A 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps, identified by U.S. authorities as Simmie Poetsema, died of his injuries and two others were wounded in the shooting in the early hours of Saturday.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Monday defended the city from international critics, saying in part, “The truth is, we have more police officers per capita in downtown Indianapolis than any other neighborhood in the city. There is a lot more going on downtown than in neighborhoods in the city, but we are struggling mightily to make our streets and neighborhoods as safe as we can make them.”